A&M men's basketball takes down Northwestern St.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M defeated Northwestern State, 80-61, Tuesday night inside Reed Arena.

· The Aggies lead the series, 10-2, and have won the last 10 games against the Demons.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies led wire-to-wire for the second time this season.

· Texas A&M outscored Northwestern State, 44-26, inside the paint.

· A&M totaled 21 points off turnovers to Northwestern State’s four.

· The Aggies hauled in 42 rebounds, the second-most in a single game this year.

· The Maroon & White eclipsed the 80-point mark for the fifth time this season.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Hassan Diarra, Ethan Henderson, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Manny Obaseki led the Aggies and set a new career high in both points and rebounds, ending the game with 19 and nine, respectively.

· Marcus Williams led the Aggies in assists, recording a season-high six.

· Tyrece Radford and Ethan Henderson both hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.

· Radford also recorded 10 points and Henderson’s eight rebounds marks his season high.

· Hassan Diarra scored 12 points and tied his season-high for 3-pointers, nailing two.

· Quenton Jackson scored nine points and totaled four rebounds.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Dallas Christian on Monday, December 27 at Reed Arena at 7 p.m.

POSTGAME QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Buzz Williams

Opening Statement…

“We are thankful to be 9-2. Our guys are leaving today and tomorrow, and will return on the 26th, which is a Sunday. Then we scheduled a game for Monday, I don’t know how smart that is, but we need as many game reps as possible. I don’t think we played with as much effort, energy or spirit as we did in Corvallis, but I thought Manny (Obaseki) was as good as he has been. I think Boots (Tyrece Radford) has hit his stride. I think Ethan (Henderson) has changed our team with how we start because of his presence on the glass. This is always a hard game to play because everyone is ready to see Santa Claus, but there were some good things. We just were not as consistent as a coach would want.”

On Manny Obaseki’s presence on the team…

“He’s very physical. His versatility helps our team. We use his versatility on both sides of the ball. He is an innate connoisseur of information. He watches more tape individually as anybody in our program. He is trying to find out how to stay ahead. He has a burning desire to be the best that he can be. He has been very patient in not trying to skip steps. He is not afraid to be coached. He is not afraid to work. He is very consistent with his work individually in the film room, in the weight room, and on the floor. He has been very consistent for this to be his first semester of his college career. I thought he played really well.”

Freshman guard Manny Obaseki

On being able to make the most of his playing time…

“It was cool. I think it’s more so about being prepared and working hard every day. When you’re coached by Buzz (Williams), that’s what he preaches. That’s what you are supposed to be. That is what you are supposed to be about. So, I am just happy that I was able to help our team get a win tonight.”

On how consistent practice translates to the game…

“Consistency is really important. I continued to work and continue to get in the gym to work on everything. I do my best not to get too high or too low and play hard every day in practice. It is important to put in extra work even when nobody else does, and that helps me prepare for the game.”

Junior guard Tyrece Radford

On maintaining focus…

“We did our best to stay present. A lot of minds were turned towards home, because at the end of this we get a three-day break to spend time at home with our families. We got together as a group and decided to finish this game while we were here together. Your body cannot be in two places at one time, so we had to finish our work here so we could get ready to go home.”

