A&M men's basketball to play first game in over a month against Mississippi State

The Aggies and Bulldogs met earlier this season in Starkville in which the Aggies prevailed 56-55.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball closes out its home regular season slate with a 7:30 p.m. matchup Wednesday against Mississippi State inside Reed Arena.

Weather permitting, at 6:45 p.m. outside of the east entrance of Reed Arena, fans have the chance to stop by and listen as the Hullaballoo Band will be performing. Due to SEC rules and COVID-19 protocols, the band has not been able to play in venue this season. Also joining them will be the Aggie Dance Team and Yell Leaders. The performance will end by 7 p.m. so fans can be in their seats as Senior Day ceremonies begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. The Aggies will honor Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg, Quenton Jackson and Kevin Marfo.

Additionally the first 1,000 fans will receive a Buzz Williams quote t-shirt.

The Maroon & White (8-7, 2-6 SEC) are playing for the first time since Jan. 30 when they defeated Kansas State, 68-61, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Flagg led the way with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds. Chandler added 14 points as sophomore Emanuel Miller poured in 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Jackson averages 9.5 points per contest, while sophomore Andre Gordon ranks third on the team with 9.3 points per game.

Mississippi State (13-12, 7-9 SEC) is coming off Saturday’s 64-59 loss against Alabama. The Bulldogs are led by D.J. Stewart Jr. and Iverson Molinar, who are leading the team with 16.6 and 16.5 points per game, respectively. Tolu Smith adds 12.6 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.