The Aggies have won seven-straight games, their longest winning streak since the 2017-18 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the Missouri Tigers inside Mizzou Arena on Saturday at 2:30 p.m CT.

Trends and Notables

The Aggies have won seven-straight games, their longest winning streak since the 2017-18 season, and are off to their best start since 2015-16 with a 14-2 (3-0 SEC) ledger. Texas A&M leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 38.1%, and in conference play only, A&M is the league’s leader in field goal percentage at 53.9%. Henry Coleman III averages a team-best 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and is shooting a SEC-high 81.5% from the floor in conference play.

Last Time Out

Coleman led the Aggies with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting as A&M dominated Ole Miss, 68-51, Tuesday in Bryan-College Station. Coleman tied for the team lead in rebounds at six with Tyrece Radford, who added 12 points. Quenton Jackson and Wade Taylor IV scored nine points, while Marcus Williams dished out eight assists, matching his season high.

Scouting the Aggies

Jackson tops the team in scoring at 13.2 per contest. Coleman ranks second with 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Radford leads the team in rebounding at 5.6 per game and ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 9.3. Williams averages 10.2 points and is the team’s leading passer with 63 assists.

Scouting Missouri

Missouri is 7-8 (1-2 SEC) on the season and is looking to bounce back following an 87-43 defeat at Arkansas on Wednesday. Kobe Brown is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 14.7 and 8.6, respectively. Amari Davis adds 9.6 per game, while Jarron Coleman averages 9.5 points and a team-best 2.9 assists.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.