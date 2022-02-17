A&M men's golf off to slow start at John A. Burns Intercollegiate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Daniel Rodrigues is tied for fourth at 5-under after the first round of play at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate held at the Ocean Course at Hokuala on Thursday.
Competing as an individual, Rodrigues carded seven birdies, and was near-perfect on the front nine where he tallied birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8. The Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, native is two strokes behind Cal’s Simon Kwon, who leads at 7-under.
As a team, the Aggies are tied for 10th at 2-over. Arizona leads at 13-under as Fresno State (-7), New Mexico (-7), Utah (-6) and USC (-5) round out the top five.
“We were uncharacteristically erratic off the tee. We were near the lead and we didn’t finish the round off,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “All the work that we did to get back in to it, we gave it all away in the last hour. We have to finish off the rounds better. We will talk about it and work on getting better. It was good to see Dani shoot a good score. I’m never upset when someone plays good golf. As a whole, we have to play better. We are a better team than that. Typically we play clean golf and in the four competitive rounds this year, we haven’t been clean at all. We have played clean at home when we play at Traditions and Miramont and shoot good scores, so we just need to take that on the road. The silver lining is there is 36 holes of golf left. These guys are capable of a lot, so we will challenge them a little bit and see if we can put two good rounds together and turn it in to a good tournament for us.”
Phichaksn Maichon leads the Aggies at 1-under and is in a tie for 24th. The Bangkok, Thailand, native began the round with a nine on hole two, but quickly bounced back with birdies on holes three and six to move to 2-over. After a bogey on No. 8, Maichon moved to even-par with birdies on holes 10, 12 and 13. He ended the round with a birdie on No. 1.
Walker Lee is tied for 37th at even-par, and Sam Bennett is tied for 44th at 1-over. Michael Heidelbaugh, William Paysse and Dallas Hankamer, who is competing as an individual, are tied for 52nd at 2-over. Also competing as an individual, Evan Myers is tied for 72nd at 3-over.
The Aggies continue play Friday with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.