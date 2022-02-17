A&M men's golf off to slow start at John A. Burns Intercollegiate

“We were uncharacteristically erratic off the tee. We were near the lead and we didn’t finish the round off,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “All the work that we did to get back in to it, we gave it all away in the last hour. We have to finish off the rounds better. We will talk about it and work on getting better. It was good to see Dani shoot a good score. I’m never upset when someone plays good golf. As a whole, we have to play better. We are a better team than that. Typically we play clean golf and in the four competitive rounds this year, we haven’t been clean at all. We have played clean at home when we play at Traditions and Miramont and shoot good scores, so we just need to take that on the road. The silver lining is there is 36 holes of golf left. These guys are capable of a lot, so we will challenge them a little bit and see if we can put two good rounds together and turn it in to a good tournament for us.”