A&M men's hoops drops road contest at Arkansas

· The Aggies battled but ultimately fell to Arkansas, 76-73, in overtime Saturday night to fall to 15-4 (4-2 SEC) on the year.

TEAM NOTES

· Despite trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, the Aggies closed down the final 5:23 on a 10-3 run to enter halftime down 33-29. The Aggies continued to battle in the second half and forced overtime as Hassan Diarra hit a 3-pointer with 9.1 remaining.

· Texas A&M stifling defense forced 11 steals. The Aggies have recorded 10-or-more steals in five of their six conference games.

· A&M shot 95% from the charity stripe, hitting 19 of its 20 attempts. It was the highest free-throw percentage in a single game since the Aggies hit all 20 of their free throws against Florida A&M on Dec. 15, 2008.

· The Aggies recorded nine blocks, tying their season high previously set in the first matchup against the Razorbacks this season on Jan. 8.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Marcus Williams, Ethan Henderson, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon and Tyrece Radford for the seventh time this season (5-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Wade Taylor scored a season-high 26 points and was 5-of-8 from 3-point range. His 26 points were the most by a freshman against a conference opponent since TJ Starks had 26 against Alabama in the SEC Tournament on March 6, 2018.

· Tyrece Radford hauled in a season-high 11 rebounds. Boots moves into second all-time for most rebounds in a single season by an Aggie 6-foot-2 or shorter since 1996-97 with 108. He trails only Clifton Cook, who hauled in 145 in 1998-99.

· Quenton Jackson swatted four shots, matching his career high of four blocks set against Dallas Christian on Dec. 27. Jackson added 13 points and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

