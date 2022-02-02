A&M men's hoops falls at Tennessee 90-80

With their fifth straight loss, the Aggies drop to 4-5 in SEC play.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell to No. 22 Tennessee, 90-80 to move to 15-7 (4-5 SEC) on the year.

· Tennessee leads the all-time series, 10-6.

TEAM NOTES

· A&M sank 21 free throws on 25 attempts for an 84 percent mark. Their 21 makes were the most against a ranked opponent since hitting 21 at No. 17 Auburn on March 4, 2020.

· The Aggies registered 11 steals, their sixth game in SEC play with 10-or-more.

· Texas A&M’s bench outscored the Volunteers, 58-29. The 58 points were the third-highest by the Aggies this season.

· A&M scored 21 second chance points off 12 offensive rebounds to Tennessee’s 13.

· The Aggies ushered in a new starting lineup featuring Hassan Diarra, Andre Gordon, Ethan Henderson, Manny Obaseki and Tyrece Radford (0-1)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Wade Taylor IV scored a team-high 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting and was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. The Lancaster, Texas, native has scored 19-or-more points in three games in his freshman season.

· Henry Coleman III tallied 12 points and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. The sophomore dished out a career-high three assists.

· Tyrece Radford hauled in a team-high seven rebounds, the sixth time this season he has led the team in rebounding. Boots added 11 points, his 35th career game in double digits.