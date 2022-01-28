A&M men's hoops looks to snap three game skid with South Carolina coming to town

The Gamecocks enter the game on a two-game winning streak and are 12-7 (3-4 SEC) on the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tickets are available for purchase at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

Last Time Out

The Aggies fell at No. 19 LSU, 70-64, Wednesday to move to 15-5 (4-3 SEC) on the year. Quenton Jackson led the Aggies offensively as the Los Angeles native scored 20 points, his fifth-career game with at least 20 points. Andre Gordon poured in a season-high 18 points and buried four 3-pointers, and Tyrece Radford added 14 points.

Scouting the Aggies

A leading candidate for the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 13.0 per contest. Henry Coleman III ranks second at 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 14.6 and 6.3, respectively. Marcus Williams is third on the team at 9.6 points per game, while Radford is fourth at 9.5 and is the team’s leading rebounder at 5.6.

Scouting South Carolina

Promotions

Saturday’s contest is A&M’s BTHO Breast Cancer game. Fans who wear pink to the game in support of breast cancer awareness will purchase balcony admission for $5, and those fighting breast cancers and survivors receive free admission.

BTHO Breast Cancer shirts are available for purchase for $10, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. More information can be found at www.12thMan.com/bthobc.