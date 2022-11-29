A&M men's hoops set to host SMU

SMU is one of Texas A&M's most-played opponents with 178 previous meetings. The Mustangs lead the all-time series between the two schools, 91-87.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's basketball team (4-2) hosts the SMU Mustangs (3-3) in a matchup of old Southwest Conference rivals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Reed Arena.

TEXAS A&M-SMU SERIES

SMU is one of Texas A&M's most-played opponents with 178 previous meetings. The Mustangs lead the all-time series between the two schools, 91-87, in a series that dates back to the first meeting in 1918-19.

The Aggies have won seven of the last 10 games against the Mustangs.

Since the demise of the SWC in 1996, the two teams have faced off just three times. The most recent meeting was a 55-52 SMU victory at the Corpus Christi Challenge in 2013.

COMING UP:

In addition to the home matchup with SMU, the Aggies also have a neutral-site clash with Boise State on this week's slate of games. The Aggies and Broncos face off in the Battleground 2k22 game at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

It will be the third-straight year for the Aggies to play in the Battleground neutral site game. The Aggies fell to TCU, 68-64, at the Toyota Center in 2021 and to TCU, 73-55, at Dickies in 2020. In 2019, the Aggies dropped a 60-50 decision to Texas at Dickies in the Lone Star Showdown.

TRENDS & STREAKS

The Aggies have posted 58 thefts in the first six games (8.3/gm). The Aggies have posted nine or more steals in their last five games, including a season-best 16 vs. Loyola Chicago.

Wade Taylor IV has posted a team-best 17 steals in 2022-23. Since producing zero steals in the season-opener, Taylor has generated at least two in each of the past five games, including a season-high six in the Aggies' most recent game vs. DePaul.

Over the past three games, the Aggies have connected on 77.1% of their free throw attempts (64-of-83). For the season the Aggies are making 72.6% of their freebies.

The Aggies have had fewer turnovers than their opponents in every game in 2022-23.

Hayden Hefner has hit 10-of-10 free throws in 2022-23 and has a streak of 13 made free throws dating back to his last miss against Tennessee on March 13, 2022.

The team's leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, Wade Taylor IV has hit double-figures in five of six games this season with a high game of 21 (twice).

Junior Andersson Garcia has been a rebounding force off the bench for the Aggies. He ranks second on the team with 28 rebounds (4.7/G) in just 14.7 minutes per game. In the Aggies' most recent game, Garcia pulled down a season-high seven rebounds in 19 minutes.