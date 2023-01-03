A&M men's hoops set to open SEC play at Florida

The Aggies are 7-2 when Henry Coleman III produces double-digit points (5-0 when HCIII has 13 or more).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens 2023 with a SEC road clash against the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Exactach Arena.

GETTING TO THE LINE:

The Aggies lead the nation in free throws made and rank No. 3 nationally in FT attempted, and Texas A&M is the only SEC team with three players with 50 or more free throw attempts (Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III).

The Aggies average 19.5-26.4 FTM-FTA per game. Radford ranks No. 1 in the SEC in FTs made (61) and Taylor is right behind at No. 2 with 58.

Five Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip from the free throw line. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Radford and Taylor IV - are connecting on over 79.0%. As a team, Texas A&M is hitting 74.1% of its freebies (No. 3 in SEC).

Texas A&M has been to the line 25 or more times in 11 of 13 games and has hit 20 or more FTs six times.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

Texas A&M will be opening SEC play on the road for a fourth straight year. Buzz Williams is 1-2 in SEC openers with a 81-79 win over Georgia last season.

The Aggies broke an 11-game streak of sub-40.0% 3-point games by hitting 44.4% (8-of-18) vs. PVAM.

The Aggies have out-rebounded their opponents in five of their last six contests (3-2 record).

After opening the season with 20+ personal fouls in seven of eight games, the Aggies have had 15 or less in four of the past five.

Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by more than .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 38.8% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.

The Aggies are 7-2 when Henry Coleman III produces double-digit points (5-0 when HCIII has 13 or more).

Junior transfer F Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 59.7% of his FGA (min. of 10 FGA) and has made 50% or better of his shots in 11-of-13 games.

The Aggies rank No. 4 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 26.5 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 92 bench points.

FOLLOW THE ACTION:

The game will be televised by ESPNU with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (color) on the call.