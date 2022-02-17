A&M men's swimming moves into fifth place at SEC Championships

“We are in a battle,” head coach Jay Holmes said Thursday night. “The parity of our conference continues to get better.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team moved into fifth after a short day of competition at SEC Championships Thursday at the Jones Aquatic Center. The Aggies have 457.5 points on the week as they look to add to their total in the final two days ahead.

“We are in a battle,” head coach Jay Holmes said Thursday night. “The parity of our conference continues to get better. Every point and every touch create point-swings that are magnified when the points are this tight. The 400 IM was a big event for us tonight. Our prelims just need to be better, everyone on our team knows that. Our backstrokers and breaststrokes really haven’t even competed in their events yet, but they will have their chances tomorrow. Friday’s prelims will decide a lot about the final score at the end of this week.”

Anze Fers Erzen led four Aggies in the 400 IM final, placing fifth with a time of 3:45.42. Munzy Kabbara, Andres Puente and Vincent Ribeiro went head-to-head in the B-final, all lowering their times from prelims. Kabbara took 11th with a time of 3:46.15, Puente touched the wall next, finishing in 3:46.24, and Ribeiro placed 12th posting a time of 3:47.80.

Jace Brown added points for the Aggies in the 100 fly with a top-15 time of 47.03. Kaloyan Bratanov rounded out the day for A&M in a tie for 11th in the 200 free, finishing in 1:34.06.