A&M men's tennis defeats Texas Tech 6-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Texas Tech 6-1 at the T Bar M Racquet Club on Tuesday. The Aggies improved to 6-0 this season while the Red Raiders fell to 5-5this spring.

The Aggies recorded the doubles point for the fifth time in six matches this spring after making quick work of matches on courts one and two. A&M’s Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins were the first win in the books, winning 6-3 against Texas Tech’s Reed Collier and Dimitrios Azoidis. The Maroon & White clinched the point as No. 33 Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter bested Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak 6-3 on the top court.

After transitioning to singles play, A&M maintained the momentum through five of six first set wins. A&M Freshman Luke Casper doubled the lead through a 6-2, 6-1 dismantling of Azoidis on court six. Moments later, A&M posted point number three by Schachter on court one with a 6-1, 6-3 result over Arevalo.

Tech picked up their lone point as Ilgiz Valiez tripped up Pierce Rollins 6-4, 6-4 on court two to make the team score 3-1 in A&M’s favor.

After Tech posted their lone win of the day, the Aggies swept the final three matches. No. 116 Raphael Perot clinched the win with the fourth point for the Aggies, defeating Collier 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 on court three. The clinch victory was the second straight for Perot.

After the team match was decided, No. 105 Guido Marson and No. 89 Ross posted straight set wins to make the final score 6-1 in A&M’s favor.

UP NEXT

The Aggies depart for the Pacific Northwest to participate at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships beginning on Friday. A&M will take on No. 2 Tennessee in the first round at 2 p.m. (CT) at the Seattle Tennis Club.

RESULTS

Texas A&M vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

2/15/2022 at Dallas, TX

(T Bar M Racquet Club)

#12 Texas A&M 6, Texas Tech Red Raiders 1

Singles competition

1. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Issac Arevalo (TTU) 6-1, 6-3

2. Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

3. #116 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Reed Collier (TTU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

4. #89 Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Olle Wallin (TTU) 7-5, 7-5

5. #105 Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Franco Ribero (TTU) 6-4, 7-5

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #33 Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Issac Arevalo/Piotr Pawlak (TTU) 6-3

2. Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Reed Collier/Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 6-3

3. Franco Ribero/Francisco Vittar (TTU) vs. Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego (TAMU) 4-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 6-0; National ranking #12

Texas Tech Red Raiders 5-5

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (6,1,2,3,5,4)

POSTMATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…