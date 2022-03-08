A&M men's tennis hosting UT-Arlington and #13 Texas

Head coach Steve Denton is on the precipice of breaking the all-time wins record for Texas A&M men’s tennis.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host UT-Arlington and No. 13 Texas for a Wednesday double dip at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (8-5) and Mavericks (8-5) will square off at 11 a.m. (CT) before a showdown with the Longhorns (7-6) at 6 p.m. (CT).

“Tomorrow is a very big day for Aggie men’s tennis,” head coach Steve Denton said. “The team is very excited to compete against two in-state schools that we could see again in the postseason. Arlington always is a tough minded and physical team and we will have to be ready to play well. It is no secret that the match with the Longhorns tomorrow night is one that each team circles on their calendar. I am very happy that we recently renewed this great rivalry. I wish we could play matches like this every week because I know the players get better when they play with a little extra motivation and intensity. Wednesday should be a lot of fun at the Mitchell Tennis Center.”

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M's Raphael Perot has won six of his last seven matches to ascend to a career-high No. 50 singles ranking. The sophomore moved to 3-1 against ranked foes this season with a win over then-No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert of No. 8 Stanford at the ITA Indoor Team Championships

Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 50 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

PROMOTIONS

CHASING HISTORY

Head coach Steve Denton is on the precipice of breaking the all-time wins record for Texas A&M men’s tennis. In his 16th season leading the Aggie program, Denton has accumulated 315 wins and needs four wins to pass Texas A&M Hall of Famer David Kent on the all-time ledger.

SCOUTING UTA

UTA treks south after dropping a 4-1 match last weekend in Arlington to Wichita State. The Mavericks are paced by Maks Lukman’s 10-3 dual match record this spring, the freshman has spent time on courts two through five.

SCOUTING TEXAS

The Longhorns head to the Brazos Valley on the heels of three consecutive losses, falling to then-No. 4 TCU, No. 6 Wake Forest and No. 15 Georgia. Texas is led by No. 72 Micah Braswell’s 17-9 record this season; the sophomore is 9-3 in dual matches and is currently on a five-match win streak. In doubles, No. 38 Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper have posted a 6-3 dual match record to pace the Horns this spring.

