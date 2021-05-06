A&M men's tennis opens NCAA Tournament at home on Friday

The Maroon and White take on the Lobos (8-9) following the 11 a.m. match between No. 24 Oklahoma (10-14) and Denver (16-3).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men's tennis team opens NCAA Tournament play Friday at 2 p.m. (CT) against New Mexico at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies are the top-seed in the College Station Regional as the participate in their 27th straight NCAA Tournament and are hosting for the eight straight season.

The Maroon and White take on the Lobos (8-9) following the 11 a.m. match between No. 24 Oklahoma (10-14) and Denver (16-3). The two winners will meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, to determine which team advances to next weekend’s Round of 16 matchup against the winner of the regional in Orlando, hosted by No. 9 Central Florida.

The 2021 selection marks the 28th overall appearance for the men's tennis team in the NCAA Tournament. In the last NCAA Tournament that took place the Aggies hosted first and second round matches as they bested Texas A&M Corpus Christi before falling to OU in the second round.

The NCAA Selection Committee named Florida (1), Baylor (2), Tennessee (3), Texas (4), Virginia (5), North Carolina (6), TCU (7), Texas A&M (8), UCF (9), Wake Forest (10), Georgia (11), Southern Cal (12), South Carolina (13), Kentucky (14), Ole Miss (15) and Illinois (16) the national seeds. In addition to the seven national seeds from the SEC, four additional teams were named to the field of 64 (Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State).

All-session and single match tickets are on sale, Texas A&M students with a valid student ID are free, compliments of Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 888-992-4443, online at www.12thmanfoundation.com or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kyle Field Box Office located on the north end of the stadium. Tickets also will be available for purchase on match days at the Mitchell Tennis Center beginning one hour before match time.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

TEXAS A&M HEAD COACH STEVE DENTON QUOTES

On the NCAA Tournament this weekend…

“The team has been working very hard the past couple of weeks to get ready for post season. They are extremely excited and grateful to get the opportunity to play at home in front of the 12th Man one more time this year. You throw the records and the past out the window and we start over now. We know what is at stake and have respect for all these teams in our region. Now it is time to go out there and play as hard as we can as a team and see what happens.”

DENTON'S 15TH YEAR AT THE HELM

- Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton stands is second all-time in wins at Texas A&M, holding 305 victories in Aggieland heading into the NCAA Tournament. Denton trails David Kent (318-161; 1979-96) on the all-time wins list after becoming the second A&M coach to cross 300-win mark with a 5-2 win over No. 6 TCU.

- The Aggies have won at least 20 matches in each of the last six complete seasons under head coach Steve Denton and eight times in his 15-year tenure. Four times during the last decade, Texas A&M has hit the 25-win mark, winning 25 in 2010, 29 in 2011, 25 in 2014 and 27 in 2016.

- The Aggies have made 27-straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, hosting the first and second round for the past eight seasons.

NCAA NOTES

- The Aggies are 43-28 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Round of Sixteen 14 times, the Round of Eight three times and the NCAA Semifinal in 2018.

- Head Coach Steve Denton is 23-13 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

- With this season’s appearance, Texas A&M has advanced to 28 NCAA Tournaments and made 27 consecutive appearances.

- Texas A&M is 26-8 all-time against Oklahoma, 5-3 versus New Mexico and have never faced Denver.

NCAA FIRST AND SECOND ROUNDS

(Mitchell Tennis Center, College Station, Texas)

First Round

Friday, May 7

No. 24 Oklahoma (10-14) vs. Denver (16-3), 11 a.m.