Two-time ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach, Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced Wednesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two-time ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach, Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to announce the promotion of Jordan to associate head coach," Weaver said. "There is no one more deserving of that title. He is the ultimate worker and has had a huge impact in our success over the recent years. Jordan does an amazing job in all aspects from recruiting to player development. He is so driven at his job, and I've truly enjoyed having him work with me. I'm excited about the future!"

“Thank you to Coach Weaver for the new title,” Szabo said. “I’m excited for the future and for the group this year. We have had a lot of success and I look forward to the future and the next progression of my coaching career.”

Following an illustrious playing career with the Maroon & White, Szabo stayed served as a student assistant for one Aggie men’s tennis coach Steve Denton. Szabo spent the 2017 as an assistant at Texas Tech before ultimately returning to Texas A&M as an assistant under Weaver.

In 2019, Szabo was named the ITA Texas Region Assistant Coach of the Year and an ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year finalist. Following a program-record 33-2 campaign in 2022, Szabo was named ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year as well as the ITA Texas Region Assistant Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

Szabo has helped guide the Aggies to winning seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances in every year of his tenure. Most notably, Szabo pushed the Aggies to a national quarterfinal finish in 2022. He played a key role in the development of All-Americans Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith and Carson Branstine as the trio earned six ITA All-America recognitions the past two seasons.

An exceptional recruiting coordinator, Szabo played a key role in signing three top-three recruiting classes in each of A&M’s last three cycles. The Aggies landed the No. 2 groups in 2018 and 2021 and the No. 3 ranked class in 2022 according to the Tennis Recruiting Network spring rankings.

While a student-athlete at Texas A&M, Szabo registered 82 dual match victories from 2012-15. The Aggies secured four NCAA Tournament trips during his career, highlighted by an NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2015 and a NCAA Sweet 16 berth in 2013. A&M also captured the 2015 Southeastern Conference regular season championship in addition to the 2014 and 2015 SEC Tournament titles and 2013 SEC Western Division crown. Szabo picked up 73 doubles victories fueled by a trio of 20-win seasons and qualified for the 2015 NCAA Doubles championship with Jeremy Efferding.