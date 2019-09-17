COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M (7-1) continues its homestand on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in Reed Arena when the Aggies host Oklahoma (7-2). The match is streamed on SEC Network + with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call.

The Aggies are coming off an exciting weekend after earning the Texas A&M Invitational crown with wins over Texas State, Northwestern State and UTRGV. A&M has won six consecutive matches including back-to-back tournament sweeps.

Senior libero Camila Gomez was named the Texas A&M Invitational MVP after tallying 51 digs and recording double-digit digs in every match over the weekend. Fellow senior Hollann Hans also received recognition after earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Hans led the Aggies in kills with 33 and also finished with 21 digs and five blocks.

Junior middle blocker Makena Patterson has been outstanding for the Aggies on both sides of the net. Patterson registered 28 kills to go along with a .393 mark and finished with a 2.00 block per set average, en route to her being named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Oklahoma is also coming off back-to-back tournament sweeps, winning their last six matches with a 7-2 overall record.

Setter Kylee McLaughlin and outside hitter Sarah Sanders were named to the All-Tournament Team at the Nike Invitational, while middle blocker Paige Anderson was tabbed tournament MVP. McLaughlin has recorded a double-double in seven of

OU’s last nine contests, while Anderson tallied a team-high 38 kills with a .408 clip.

A&M leads the all-time series 35-9. OU won the last two meetings, both in 2018 at the Nike Invitational. The Aggies hold a 13-3 record when hosting the Sooners at home.