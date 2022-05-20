A&M opens up Norman Regional with 5-1 win over Minnesota

Three of A&M’s five runs came with two outs before Grace Uribe notched her second-career long ball to give the Aggies a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.

NORMAN, Okla. — The Texas A&M softball team (30-26) used strong performances in the circle by Emiley Kennedy and Makinzy Herzog to take down Minnesota (26-25-1), 5-1, Friday at Marita Hynes Field to open the Norman Regional.

Three of A&M’s five runs came with two outs before Grace Uribe notched her second-career long ball to give the Aggies a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

• Grace Uribe: 1-for-2, 2 RBI, HR

• Haley Lee: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB

• Koko Wooley: 2-for-3, 3B

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

• Emiley Kennedy: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

• Makinzy Herzog: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

• The Aggies’ defense worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second, before Minnesota scratched an unearned run across in the top of the third to break open scoring.

• With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Haley Lee drew a walk and Katie Dack singled to put a pair of runners on for the Aggies. In the next at-bat, Trinity Cannon drove Lee home to level the score at one-all.

• With bases juiced in the fourth, Lee smoked one to centerfield, sending Koko Wooley and Cayden Baker home to give A&M a 3-1 advantage.

• Uribe lasered a two-run bomb over the left field wall for a 5-1 lead in the sixth.

• The Golden Gophers loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but a ground out to Rylen Wiggins helped the Aggies escape without any damage and grab the win.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

Opening statement…

“I’m really happy with a win to open up this tournament, but also with how our kids fought and competed. I thought our pitchers were outstanding today. They attacked the strike zone and they gave us a chance to get easy outs. I’m really proud of Emiley (Kennedy) going out there and getting her start, and then (Makinzy) Herzog dealing when she came in, and Kennedy coming back in at the end. Offensively, once we settled in after our first round of at-bats, I thought we did a really nice job with key hits in timely moments. We did a really nice job to keep pressure on Minnesota.”

Sophomore utility player Grace Uribe

On the pitching staff’s performance…

“I am super proud of the pitching staff. They did such a great job. For Emiley (Kennedy) to come back out there and do her job, that was awesome. I’m just excited for our pitching staff and what we can do this weekend.”

UP NEXT