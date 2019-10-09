COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball welcomes five teams who earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament last season to Reed Arena and begins Southeastern Conference play at Arkansas on January 4 as the league office announced its 126-game schedule Tuesday.

The Aggies’ home slate includes contests against Ole Miss (Jan. 7), LSU (Jan. 14), South Carolina (Jan. 18), Missouri (Feb. 4), Florida (Feb. 12), Georgia (Feb. 15), Mississippi State (Feb. 22), Kentucky (Feb. 25) and Arkansas (March 7).

Additionally, the Maroon & White face Arkansas (Jan. 4), Vanderbilt (Jan. 11), Missouri (Jan. 21), Tennessee (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 1), South Carolina (Feb. 8), Alabama (Feb. 19), LSU (Feb. 29) and Auburn (March 4) away from College Station.

The SEC Tournament will be held March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Every conference game may be seen nationally for the sixth consecutive year as all 18 contests air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network. Additionally, authenticated subscribers can access streams of each SEC contest through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

The SEC slate complements a challenging non-conference schedule for first-year head coach Buzz Williams. In total, the Aggies host 17 games inside Reed Arena and have the potential to play 21 games against teams that ranked in the top 100 of the NET rankings a year ago.

Non-conference television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

2019-20 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent (TV) Time (CT)

Fri., Nov. 1 # Texas A&M-Kingsville (TBD) TBD

Wed., Nov. 6 Northwestern State (TBD) TBD

Mon., Nov. 11 ULM (TBD) TBD

Fri., Nov. 15 Gonzaga (TBD) TBD

Wed., Nov. 20 Troy (TBD) TBD

Thurs., Nov. 28 $ vs. Harvard (ESPN/2) 12 p.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 29 $ vs. Maryland/Temple (TBD) TBD

Sun., Dec. 1 $ vs. Davidson/Fairfield/Marquette/USC (TBD) TBD

Sun., Dec. 8 ^ vs. Texas (TBD) 2 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 15 Texas A&M – Corpus Christi (TBD) TBD

Sat., Dec. 21 Oregon State (TBD) TBD

Mon., Dec. 30 Texas Southern (TBD) TBD

Sat., Jan. 4 * at Arkansas (SECN) 6 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 7 * Ole Miss (SECN) 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 11 * at Vanderbilt (SECN) 2:30 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 14 * LSU (SECN) 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 18 * South Carolina (SECN) 12 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 21 * at Missouri (ESPNU) 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 25 & Oklahoma State (TBD) TBD

Tues., Jan. 28 * at Tennessee (SECN) 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 1 * at Georgia (SECN) 12 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 4 * Missouri (SECN) 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8 * at South Carolina (SECN) 12 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 12 * Florida (SECN) 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 * Georgia (SECN) 2:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 19 * at Alabama (SECN) 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 * Mississippi State (SECN) 2:30 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 25 * Kentucky (ESPN/2/U/SECN) 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 29 * at LSU (ESPN/2/U) 11 a.m.

Wed., March 4 * at Auburn (ESPN/2/U) 6 p.m.

Sat., March 7 * Arkansas (SECN) 3:30 p.m.

March 11-15 SEC Tournament Nashville, Tenn.

March 19-22 NCAA 1st and 2nd Rounds Site TBD

March 26-29 NCAA Regionals Site TBD

April 4-6 NCAA Final Four Atlanta

# - Exhibition Game

$ - ESPN Orlando Invitational (Orlando, Fla.)

^ - Lone Star Showdown (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

* - SEC Game

& - SEC/Big 12 Challenge