A&M soccer falls to Mississippi State 1-0

Despite Texas A&M outshooting Mississippi State 8-4 in the second half, the Aggies still came up short.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night's match, 1-0, against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ellis Field.

Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0 SEC) ran out of time after an unlucky own goal in the 52nd minute. In the scoreless first half, the Aggies and the Bulldogs played a tightly contest stanza with A&M owning the edge in shots (6-4) and shots-on-goal (2-1) and Mississippi State holding a 4-2 corner kick advantage.

Despite Texas A&M outshooting Mississippi State 8-4 in the second period, the Aggies still came up short.

The Aggies best scoring opportunity came on a Kate Colvin missile from 15 yards to the bottom corner saved by the Bulldogs goalkeeper Maddy Anderson in the 67th minute. Anderson made seven saves to record the shutout for Mississippi State (8-0-2, 2-0-0 SEC).

SCORING SUMMARY

52' – Texas A&M own goal off a cross by Haley McWhirter. MSU 1, A&M 0

UP NEXT…