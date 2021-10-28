A&M soccer falls to Missouri, will miss NCAA Tournament for first time since 1994

The Aggies’ season comes to an end with a 7-9-2 overall mark and a 3-6-1 league ledger.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On a dreary night at Walton Stadium, the Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 1-0 decision to the Missouri Tigers, 1-0, in Thursday’s regular-season finale.

The Aggies appeared to score the equalizer in the 88th minute, but it was wiped off the board. After stripping the ball from a defender, Maile Hayes was fouled in the box and Lauren Geczik played the advantage with a successful shot into an empty net, but the goal was taken off the board due to a whistle. A free kick was offered up rather than the penalty kick and Barbara Olivieri’s attempt got hung up in the clutter.

Texas A&M had one last chance to tie with under five seconds remaining, but Macy Matula’s shot from 5 yards off a corner kick carom went eyelashes left of goal.

The Aggies were relentless in the second half, but couldn’t find the tying goal. In the second stanza, A&M owned overwhelming edges in shots (13-2), shots-on-goal (5-0) and corner kicks (8-0), as well as having a handful of free kick opportunities, but were unable to break the scoring seal.

Missouri’s 1-0 halftime edge belied the run of play in the opening act. Texas A&M owned the advantage in shots 9-4, but were unable to menace in the 18-yard box. The Tigers’ McKenna Sheehan made two saves in the first half to blank the Aggies.

For the match, A&M owned advantages in shots (22-6), shots-on-goal (7-3) and corner kicks (9-2) playing in a cyclone bomb quagmire.

