COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies released a challenging schedule for their 2019 campaign. The 19-game, regular-season slate includes 11 matches at Ellis Field and 11 contests against teams that finished in the RPI top 50 last season.

“We are excited about the incredible challenges throughout our 2019 schedule,” Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “This could be one of the toughest away slates that we’ve ever faced. Fans will also get a great schedule at home as we host 11 top teams from coast to coast here at Ellis Field.”



The Aggies start the year with a two-match road swing through California. The Maroon & White kick off the season on Thursday, August 22, traveling to Santa Clara, who finished one spot below Texas A&M in RPI last season at No. 12. The Aggies head down to Malibu to face Pepperdine Sunday, August 25.



The next weekend opens the home schedule, as Texas A&M hosts Cal State Northridge on Friday, August 30 and Abilene Christian on Sunday, September 1.



The four-game homestand continues the following weekend with the Fish Camp Game, which is annually one of the most attended collegiate soccer matches in the country, featuring Ohio State on Friday (9/6), and Brown on Sunday (9/8).

The Maroon & White hit the road to face another team who finished in the RPI top 50, BYU, on Friday, September 12.



Texas A&M returns to Ellis Field to host their last home game before SEC play, against UNLV on Sunday, September 22.

“We have always tried to challenge ourselves in the pre-SEC portion of the regular season with games versus teams traditionally at the top of other conference standings” Guerrieri said. “It prepares us for the rigors of playing nationally ranked and powerful teams each week in our league schedule, as well as for what we might see in the NCAA Tournament in November and December.”



The Aggies’ league play alternates between home and away for each match, balancing evenly at five each. Out of the 10 conference matches, eight of the opponents finished in the RPI top 100 last season.

“The SEC is getting deeper and deeper every season,” Guerrieri said. “Last year, 1-thru-14 the league was better than it has ever been and it will be even better in 2019.”

The Maroon & White begin SEC play traveling to Mississippi State on Friday, September 20, before returning to Ellis Field to host their final non-conference game against UTRGV Sunday, September 22.



Friday, September 26 marks the first SEC home game featuring Kentucky. The remainder of the home slate includes Alabama (10/10), Arkansas (10/18), Mizzou (10/27), and the regular-season finale against Ole Miss (10/30).



In addition to the visit to Mississippi State, SEC road trips is include LSU (9/29), Florida (10/4), Auburn (10/13), and Vanderbilt (10/25).



Texas A&M concluded their 2018 campaign with a record of 17-5-1 and a winning percentage of .761. The Aggies obtained their 24th straight appearance the NCAA Championship Tournament and advanced to the second round for their 20th consecutive season.



The Maroon & White unofficially start their season Saturday, August 17 with an exhibition match against TCU.

2019 SCHEDULE

8/17 at TCU (Exhibition)

8/22 at Santa Clara

8/25 at Pepperdine

8/30 CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE

9/1 ABILENE CHRISTIAN

9/6 OHIO STATE (FISH CAMP GAME)

9/8 BROWN

9/12 at BYU

9/15 UNLV

9/20 at Mississippi State*

9/22 UTRGV

9/26 KENTUCKY*

9/29 at LSU*

10/4 at Florida*

10/10 ALABAMA*

10/13 at Auburn*

10/18 ARKANSAS*

10/24 at Vanderbilt*

10/27 MISSOURI*

10/31 OLE MISS*

Match times will be announced at a later date.