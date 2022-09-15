A&M soccer set to open SEC play Friday night at home against Georgia

The Aggies own a 7-1 edge in the all-time series, including winning the last three. Despite the 7-1 advantage, six of the eight matches decided by one goal.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies open the SEC slate Friday at 7 p.m. when they host the Georgia Bulldogs in the third game of their four-match homestand at Ellis Field.

Friday is Aggie soccer’s Turn It Gold Match. Texas A&M soccer is raising money for Turn It Gold, an organization dedicated to making a real difference in finding a cure for childhood cancer. Fans can make donations and bid on player-worn Turn It Gold jerseys from the past at 12thMan.com/turnitgold. Fans may also purchase special edition gold replica jerseys at the match for $15. Fans wearing gold may purchase discounted $3 tickets.

The Maroon & White got back in the win column Sunday with a 4-1 victory over South Alabama with Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, MaKhiya McDonald and Jai Smith scoring goals. Texas A&M owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1) and Illinois (1-0). The Aggies have 0-0 road draws at Clemson and Ohio State. A&M’s lone loss came two matches ago against TCU, 2-1.

Georgia is 6-2-0 in their first year under head coach Keidane McAlpine. The Bulldogs come to town with a five-match win streak, outscoring College of Charleston, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, North Florida and South Florida by the combined margin of 17-0.

Texas A&M has had 12 different players find the back of the net through eight matches. McDonald leads the squad with five goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Colvin has three goals and ranks second on the team with four assists. Hayes, Sawyer Dumond and Smith have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante and Karlina Sample.

The Aggies own a 7-1 edge in the all-time series, including winning the last three. All of the victories have come since Texas A&M joined the SEC. Despite the 7-1 advantage, the have been tightly contested with two going to double overtime and six of the eight matches decided by one goal. The last meeting came in 2018 with Grace Piper and Kendall Ritchie scoring goals and Cosette Morche making a save in the shutout.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call.

12TH MAN

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 50 points at the match.

PROMOTIONS

TURN IT GOLD MATCH: Turn It Gold selling Aggie soccer replica Turn It Gold jerseys for $15.

WEAR GOLD: Fans wearing gold may receive discounted $3 admission to the match.