COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The big inning has hurt the Aggie softball team once again.



Desperately needing an SEC win, A&M lost game two to Missouri on Friday night 8-0 in five innings. That means the Aggies have lost yet another SEC series after they dropped the opener 4-3 on Thursday night.



The Tigers scored three runs in the first, and then put up a five-spot in the second inning. The Aggies dropped to 3 and 14 in SEC play.





