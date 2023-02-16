A&M softball falls to #5 Oklahoma State 8-0

The Aggies tallied four hits, one apiece from Trinity Cannon, Amari Harper, Riley Valentine and Koko Wooley, but were unable to reach home.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 25 Texas A&M softball fell to No. 5 Oklahoma State, 8-0, in six innings on Thursday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Oklahoma State scored a run in the first inning and added seven more in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Aggies tallied four hits, one apiece from Trinity Cannon, Amari Harper, Riley Valentine and Koko Wooley, but were unable to reach home leaving a total of seven runners on base.

In the circle, Emily Leavitt suffered her first loss (2-1) on the season after finishing 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M (6-1) returns to action to take on No. 15 Arizona Friday morning at 9 a.m. on ESPN+.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2 with 1 2B, 1 BB

Amari Harper – 1-for-1 with 1 H, 1 HBP

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | With bases loaded, Katelynn Carwile walked as Rachel Becker scored.

T5 | Kiley Naomi hit a two-run home run to left field.

T5 | Chyenne Factor hit a three-run home run to center field.

T6 | Morgyn Wynne flied out to right field scoring Rachel Becker.

T6 | Tallen Edwards scored following a Chyenne Factor walk.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Trisha Ford on…

…the Aggie offense:

“I thought that we put pressure on her [Kelly Maxwell] every inning. We just didn't get that hit when we needed that hit. I was pleased with our offensive approach, and I thought we attacked early. We attacked strikes and we took some walks today. We just couldn't quite get that one.”

…Texas A&M pitching: