A&M softball falls to Alabama in game one

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team (25-6, 4-3 SEC) fell 11-3 to No. 4 Alabama (27-4, 7-3 SEC) in the series opener Thursday night at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first inning, taking a 5-0 lead after an RBI single and a grand slam. The Tide plated another run in the bottom of the third to go ahead 6-0.

Senior Kelbi Fortenberry got things started for the Maroon & White in the top of the fifth inning with a leadoff double to right field. The East Bernard, Texas, native used her speed to score from second on an Alabama fielding error to get the Aggies on the board. Makinzy Herzog reached on a fielder’s choice and Haley Lee launched her 13th home run of the season to cut the Aggies’ deficit in half, 6-3. A walk by Shaylee Ackerman and a single by Dani Elder gave Texas A&M a chance to tie the game, but Alabama would hold its 6-3 lead.

The Crimson Tide loaded the bases twice in the bottom half of the inning and capitalized on all of their chances, plating five runs to end the game in five innings to take game one of the series, 11-3.

Makinzy Herzog (9-2) earned her 11th start of the season, striking out one in 2.2 innings, while Kayla Poynter struck out three in 1.2 innings of work.