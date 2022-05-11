A&M softball falls to Florida 4-1 in second round of SEC Tournament

“I thought our team did a really great job of competing tonight. You know, Florida came out on quick start and scored four runs early. You know, they were aggressive at the play. They really struck the ball well, in the first inning. Then I thought we did a great job to settle down. I mean, Emiley Kennedy was a big part of that coming out and just taking care of their hitters. I thought she was phenomenal tonight. Offensively, we took our walks, I think we got six walks or so on the night. Did a good job taking those opportunities and, and then also, I thought we barreled up a lot of balls. We struck the ball well, didn't necessarily land for us, but thought we had a ton of quality at bats. When you looked at the first inning, we had five hitters that got a chance to get up in that inning and all five of those at bats were quality abs and that's what we're playing for every single inning to just stack up enough quality abs to where you can score some runs. So unfortunate that we couldn't score those runs in the end. That's the perfect scenario. We would take that every single day to have Haley Lee be the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning. So I thought our kids fought hard and you know it's tough to lose out one, but I think our kids are showing that their character and talent and resiliency.”