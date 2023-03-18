A&M softball falls to Georgia 6-5

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Texas A&M (16-9, 2-3 SEC) scored two runs off back-to-back doubles from senior Morgan Smith and junior Rylen Wiggins.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A late comeback by No. 21 Texas A&M was not enough as No. 17 Georgia scored two runs in the seventh inning to win, 6-5, Saturday night at Davis Diamond.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Texas A&M (16-9, 2-3 SEC) scored two runs off back-to-back doubles from senior Morgan Smith and junior Rylen Wiggins, followed by a single up the middle from freshman Amari Harper, to put the Aggies in front 5-4. With one out in the seventh, Georgia (23-6, 4-1 SEC) regained the lead after Jaydyn Goodwin hit a two-RBI single through the left side.

The Bulldogs found the scoreboard first after a solo home run in the opening frame. The Aggies quickly responded after sophomore Koko Wooley tripled and scored off a sac fly from junior Julia Cottrill.

Georgia pulled away once again with back-to-back jacks in the third inning, before junior Trinity Cannon answered back with a two-run home run to left field.

Knotted at three after the third inning, the Aggies held off a relentless attack from Georgia who stranded five Bulldogs over the next two innings before Mosley hit her second home run on the night as the Aggies trailed by one heading to the bottom of the sixth.

Sophomore Emily Leavitt (3-3) was docked with the loss after going 2.0 innings and allowing three earned runs on three hits.

UP NEXT

The series finale is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Rylen Wiggins – 2-for-2, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Morgan Smith – 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB

Amari Harper – 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 HBP

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Sara Mosley homered to center field. UGA 1, TAMU 0

B1 | Koko Wooley tripled to left field and scored via the sac fly courtesy of Julia Cottrill. UGA 1, TAMU 1

T3 | Jaiden Fields and Lyndi Rae Davis hit back-to-back home runs. UGA 3, TAMU 1

B3 | Amari Harper reached base after being hit-by-pitch and scored after a two-run home run from Trinity Cannon, her fourth long ball of the season. UGA 3, TAMU 3

T6 | Mosley hit a solo home run to left field, her second of the game. UGA 4, TAMU 3

B6 | Morgan Smith doubled and scored following a double to right center by Rylen Wiggins. Harper singled through the left side to score Wiggins. UGA 4, TAMU 5

T7 | Davis singled and Sydney Chambley walked before scoring after a Jaydyn Goodwin single through the left side. UGA 6, TAMU 5

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Trisha Ford

on tonight’s game and the ability to fight back…