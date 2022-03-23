A&M softball knocks off Houston Baptist 5-4

Wiggins drew a walk with one out in the seventh, before moving her way around the bases and scoring on a throwing error by HBU’s catcher to walk it off, 5-4.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (18-10) overcame the Houston Baptist Huskies (10-12) on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond.

With the score leveled at four-all in the bottom of the seventh, Rylen Wiggins drew a walk and worked her way around the bases, before scoring on HBU’s fourth error of the game to win it for the Aggies, 5-4. Haley Lee and Koko Wooley each extended their team-leading reached base streaks to nine games.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Houston Baptist – W, 5-4

Haley Lee: 2-for-3, HR, 2B, BB, 2 RBI

Rylen Wiggins: 1-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Houston Baptist – W, 5-4

Grace Uribe: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (season high)

Kayla Poynter: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Houston Baptist – W, 5-4

With Koko Wooley on third after a walk, stolen base and an error by HBU, senior Haley Lee lifted her team-leading seventh home run of the season in the opening frame to give the Aggies an early 2-0 advantage.

The Huskies used a throwing error by A&M to tack on a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, knotting the score at two-all, before Grace Uribe’s season-high fourth strikeout closed the inning.

The Maroon & White responded in the home half of the fifth by jumping back in front by two on a fielding error by HBU and RBI double from Rylen Wiggins.

A two-run homer by the Huskies in the sixth knotted the game for the second time.

Wiggins drew a walk with one out in the seventh, before moving her way around the bases and scoring on a throwing error by HBU’s catcher to walk it off, 5-4.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On the defensive errors made today…

“This happens sometimes when you have a midweek and you’re really focused on SEC play, you can come out a little relaxed. I thought we had really low energy. We scored quick and then struck out three times looking. We just didn’t make adjustments when we needed to. The silver lining is we found a way to win. We kept fighting and found a way to get somebody on base to win a ball game. But these kinds of games here are challenging games when you feel like you should win and then you don’t play with intensity.”

On the lack of production at the plate…

“We could have made better adjustments, for sure. I didn’t think we did a good job in our hitter’s counts being aggressive. We didn’t show the same kind of intensity that we had over the weekend against Florida, and I think that can sometimes sneak up on you.

Senior utility player Haley Lee

On today’s fast offensive start…