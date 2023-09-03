A&M softball opens SEC play at #7 Arkansas

Texas A&M is 15-14 in SEC opening weekends, including 6-4 in those series. The Aggies last won a league opening weekend series March 9-11, 2018.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team opens SEC action at No. 7 Arkansas beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Bogle Park.

The three-game series features Saturday’s nationally televised broadcast on SEC Network at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s matinee is set for 1 p.m. Friday’s and Sunday’s game will be available on SEC Network+, which is available through the WatchESPN app. Fans can also listen to all three games on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

SEC OPENING WEEKEND

Texas A&M is 15-14 in SEC opening weekends, including 6-4 in those series. The Aggies last won a league opening weekend series March 9-11, 2018, when they swept No. 7 Ole Miss at home. In opening weekends on the road, the Maroon & White are 3-8 and 0-3 in those series, while splitting with Mizzou in 2013.

AGAINST RANKED OPPONENTS

The Maroon & White have gone 3-4 against top 25 ranked opponents, while three of the four losses have been against currently ranked No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Oklahoma State. Sophomore Emiley "Lefty" Kennedy has held her own against ranked opponents with a 2-1 record, including a 0.33 ERA. In 21.1 innings pitched she has given up only one earned run, while striking out 18 batters. Junior Trinity Cannon leads the team with a .520 on-base percentage against top 25 opponents. She has a .294 batting average, including one home run, one double, four walks and four hit by pitches in 17 plate appearances.

LIGHTS OUT KENNEDY

Kennedy registered her first career no-hitter at No. 19 Baylor on March 4, going the full seven innings, while striking out six and only walking four on 114 total pitches. The lefty hard thrower leads the Aggie pitching staff with a 5-1 record and a team-best 1.01 ERA.

