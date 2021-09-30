A&M softball releases fall schedule

The Southeastern Conference announced the 2022 softball schedule on Sept. 23

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team released its fall schedule which features seven home contests at Davis Diamond.

Exhibition competition begins on Sunday, Oct. 17, when Texas comes to Aggieland. First pitch between the Aggies and the Longhorns is set for 2 p.m.

The schedule continues with a pair of doubleheaders against Temple College (Oct. 20) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Oct. 24), before an outing with Texas State (Oct. 29) wraps up the month of October. A&M concludes its fall schedule on Nov. 1 with a single game against Blinn College.

Admission is free to all games at Davis Diamond.