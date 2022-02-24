A&M softball set to host annual Reveille Classic

The Aggies have outscored their opponents 95-18 to start the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team welcomes No. 11 Oklahoma State, Tennessee State and Texas Southern to Aggieland this weekend for the Reveille Classic at Davis Diamond.

RUNNING AWAY FROM OPPONENTS

The Aggies have outscored their opponents 95-18 to start the year. Texas A&M’s seven run-rule victories marks a program record for most run rules in the team’s first 11 games, besting the six run-rule wins to open the 2005 and 2019 seasons.

NO-NO FOR HERZOG

Senior standout Makinzy Herzog tossed her second-career no-hitter against Kansas last Friday, finishing with nine strikeouts in the six-inning win over the Jayhawks. Herzog’s first career no-no was a seven-inning outing at McNeese last season, as she fanned nine in the 5-1 win. The no-hitter versus Kansas marked the fourth time in school history that an Aggie pitcher has no-hit the Jayhawks.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Aggies (11-0) are set to open the weekend with games against Tennessee State (5-4) and Texas Southern (2-6) on Friday at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively. A pair of contests with nationally-ranked Oklahoma State and Tennessee State highlight Saturday, before A&M closes the tournament with the Cowgirls at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It will be the first meeting between the Aggies and Tennessee State, while Texas A&M is undefeated against Texas Southern, winning all six outings with the Tigers in Aggieland. A&M is 47-22 overall against Oklahoma State, taking the last six from the Cowgirls with the last meeting a 7-0 decision in 2017 in Bryan-College Station.

FOLLOW ALONG

A&M’s five contests are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all 10 games of the tournament.



Due to expected inclement weather this weekend, the Reveille Classic tournament schedule has been altered.

The Aggies begin play Friday at 3:30 p.m. against Oklahoma State before returning to the diamond Sunday to face the Cowgirls at 2 p.m. and Texas Southern at 4:30 p.m.

REVISED REVEILLE CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Friday

Tennessee State vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State – 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State – 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Tennessee State – 6 p.m.

Sunday

No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee State – 9 a.m.

Texas Southern vs. Tennessee State – 11:30 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State – 2 p.m.