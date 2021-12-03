A&M softball set to host Davis Diamond Classic

Texas A&M enters the tournament posting a 13-3 record and are currently sitting on a three-game win streak.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M welcomes Montana and Louisiana Tech to Davis Diamond as the Aggies host their final non-conference tournament of the season Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 14.

Actions begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. with Louisiana Tech and Montana, while Texas A&M opens against Montana at 3 p.m., before squaring off with Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Aggies face off against Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. and Montana at 5 p.m., while Sunday’s finale is set for 10 a.m., as Texas A&M and Montana square off for the third time.

Texas A&M enters the tournament posting a 13-3 record and are currently sitting on a three-game win streak. The Aggies hosted Texas Southern for a midweek doubleheader where they picked up back-to-back run-rule victories. Offensively, Haley Lee leads the team in multiple categories including, batting average (.415), hits (21), home runs (9) and RBI (18). Shaylee Ackerman posts a .395 batting average, six doubles and two home runs.

In the circle, Makinzy Herzog leads the staff with five wins, followed by Grace Uribe with four. Kayla Poynter has added three, while Kelsey Broadus has recorded one. Herzog tossed lights out against the Tigers, tying her career high with 10 strikeouts in game one.

Montana arrives to Aggieland with a 4-10 ledger and are led offensively by Maygen McGrath and Anna Toon. McGrath has five home runs and 19 RBI, while Toon has one home run and 10 RBI. Tristin Achenbach leads the pitching staff with four wins and 5.36 ERA. The right-hander has tallied 57 strikeouts in her 45.2 innings of work.

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend posting a 4-8 record and are led in the batter’s box by Kara Goff and Olivia Ellingson. The duo top the team with a .333 and .308 batting averages, respectively. In the circle, Audrey Pickett has compiled 26.1 innings of work and posts a 2.13 ERA.

All Texas A&M games can be streamed on SEC Network + and radio broadcasts can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search "12th Man Mobile" inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

