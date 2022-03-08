A&M softball set to host Texas State on Wednesday

Senior All-American Haley Lee currently leads the nation in on-base percentage (.647) and ranks second in the country and SEC in batting average (.538).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (14-5) is looking to get back in the win column with a midweek matchup at home against Texas State (11-6) on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies wrapped up preseason tournament play last weekend at the Judi Garman Classic, hosted by Cal State Fullerton. While on the West Coast, A&M defeated Loyola Marymount and Utah, but fell to Weber State, No. 5 UCLA and No. 23 Arizona State. The Maroon & White went 13-5 overall in early-season tournament action, with eight of those victories resulting in a run-rule by the Aggies.

NATIONALLY KNOWN

Senior All-American Haley Lee currently leads the nation in on-base percentage (.647) and ranks second in the country and SEC in batting average (.538). Additionally, Koko Wooley’s four triples on the season ranks the freshman fourth in the country. In the circle, senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog ranks first in the SEC and fourth nationally with a 0.22 ERA.

INSIDE THE SERIES