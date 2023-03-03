A&M softball set to take on Sam Houston and Baylor

The No. 25 Texas A&M softball team makes the short trip north on highway 6 to begin play at the Ode to Joy Invitational on Saturday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 25 Texas A&M softball team makes the short trip north on highway 6 to begin play at the Ode to Joy Invitational on Saturday at noon against Sam Houston, followed by No. 19 Baylor at 2:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

Sunday will follow suit of Saturday’s twin bill with the start times adjusted to 10 a.m. against Sam Houston and Baylor at 3 p.m.

THE CIRCLE’S HOT

Led by sophomore Emiley "Lefty" Kennedy, the Aggie pitching staff has been hot in the circle posting a team ERA of 1.52, while giving up only 21 earned runs through 97.0 innings pitched. Kennedy boasts a 4-1 record, including a team-best 1.29 ERA. Most notably, the lefty hard thrower registered a career game after beating No. 15 Arizona with a one-run seven inning complete game effort, while striking out a career-high eight batters. Senior Shaylee Ackerman registered her first career seven inning complete-game shutout while beating No. 20 UCF on Feb. 17, while only giving up three hits, one walk and striking out four. Sophomore Emily Leavitt's last four appearances have come in relief totaling a 0.84 ERA in 8.1 innings and striking out 11, while only giving up one earned run and two walks.

ROLLIN’ WITH MY DAY ONES

Since opening day, the Aggie infield has been set with junior Trinity Cannon (1B), freshman Amari Harper (2B), sophomore Koko Wooley (SS) and junior Rylen Wiggins (3B) making all 16 starts in their respective positions. The quartet has a combined .941 fielding percentage and a .471 on-base percentage.

SMOKIN’ CANNON

Cannon ranks No. 19 in the nation with a .589 on-base percentage and has registered 18 hits, 12 walks, while only striking out twice in 40 at-bats. Cannon opened the season reaching base safely in 12 straight games and has reached base safely in the last three games. The Forney, Texas native has produced 13 hits in 21 at-bats with runners on base, including a .533 average with runners in scoring position.

