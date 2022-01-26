A&M softball stars Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog named to USA Softball's Top 50 watch list

Lee, who was named a Top 25 Finalist last season, led the SEC and broke the A&M single-season school records in home runs (25) and slugging percentage.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball standouts Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog garnered national preseason accolades as the duo was named to USA Softball’s Top 50 Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.

Lee, who was named a Top 25 Finalist last season, finished in the top 25 nationally in five statistical categories, while leading the Southeastern Conference and breaking the Texas A&M single-season school records in home runs (25) and slugging percentage (.955). Herzog, who brings back experience at the plate and in the circle for the Aggies, finished her junior campaign ranked No. 29 nationally with 15 doubles and No. 41 overall in total bases, while leading the team with 121 strikeouts.

Entering its 20th season, the organization’s player of the year award recognizes outstanding athletic achievement by Division I female collegiate softball players from across the nation. Lee and Herzog join 22 other seniors, eight juniors and eight sophomores on the elite list of student-athletes. The Top 25 finalists for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced on April 20.