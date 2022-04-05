A&M softball takes down Incarnate Word 10-2

A five-run sixth inning allowed the Aggies to defeat the Cardinals, 10-2, at Davis Diamond.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (23-12) run-ruled the University of Incarnate Word (11-24) with the help of a late offensive spark on Tuesday.

A five-run sixth inning allowed the Aggies to defeat the Cardinals, 10-2, at Davis Diamond. The shortened game marked the Maroon & White’s 12th run-rule of the season.

Freshman Koko Wooley accounted for four of the team’s season-high nine stolen bases on the night which marks the most swiped bags by a single player since A&M’s Jamie Hinshaw in 2006.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Incarnate Word – W, 10-2 (6 inn.)

Haley Lee: 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, HR, SB

Trinity Cannon: 2-for-3, R, RBI

Makinzy Herzog: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB

Koko Wooley: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 4 SB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Incarnate Word – W, 10-2 (6 inn.)

Kayla Poynter: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Grace Uribe: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Incarnate Word – W, 10-2 (6 inn.)

UIW struck first by capitalizing on a pair of singles and an A&M defensive error in the top of the second to bring a run around.

The Aggies answered right back with a trio of hits by Makinzy Herzog, Marinna Torres and Wooley, plating two.

A pair of doubles by the Cardinals tied the game at two-all in the top of the fourth.

The Maroon & White responded immediately with three runs through the combination of a series of hits and defensive errors made by UIW in the bottom of the fourth.

Haley Lee added a pair of insurance runs by launching her eighth long ball of the season in the sixth, forcing the Cardinals to turn to their bullpen for the third time on the night.

Trinity Cannon and Star Ferguson each hit their way on base, while a two-RBI double by Herzog concluded the game with a 10-2 six-inning run-rule victory for the Aggies.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On takeaways from tonight’s game…

"In these midweek games there's always a chance of being bitten in the tail, so for us to stay in it and answer when they scored kept us out of a nerve-wracking situation. We did a great job turning stolen bases into runs. It felt like every stolen base turned into a run, so I was really pleased to see that."

On the key to playing well against LSU…

"I think it's going to be a dog fight. We have to keep our foot on the gas and take advantage of the opportunities we're given. We've been pretty good at taking those openings that we're given, but we'll need to stay in it until the very end. I think it's going to be back and forth, and very high energy. Both teams are going to come out fired up and ready to go."

Senior utility player Haley Lee

On the team’s performance thus far…

“This team is very confident in where we stand and we’re taking it game-by-game. We’ve worked hard and prepared for this, so it’s about time it starts paying off. We need to build off of this and work our way up to create momentum for the next series. I think we did a good job doing that against Abilene Christian last week and tonight against Incarnate Word. We’re ready to keep that momentum going against LSU this weekend.”

