COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 22 Texas A&M Softball concludes its season-opening 11-game homestand by hosting Liberty, McNeese and Rutgers in the Texas A&M Invitational Friday through Sunday at Davis Diamond.



Action begins Friday at 10 a.m. with Liberty and Rutgers, while Texas A&M opens against Liberty at 3 p.m., before squaring off with McNeese at 5:15. On Saturday, the Aggies face off against Liberty at 12:15 p.m. and Rutgers at 3 p.m. Sunday’s finale at 12:15 p.m. features Texas A&M and McNeese.



Friday and Saturday’s Aggie games can be seen on SEC Network +. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.



Louie Belina and Chris Southard bring the action to listeners on 102.7 FM on Friday and Willy 1550 AM on Saturday and Sunday in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com.





The Aggies are coming off of a run-rule victory against Prairie View A&M, 8-0, Wednesday to move to 6-1 on the season. Junior pitcher Kendall Potts struck out six and allowed three hits in 5.0 innings to earn her first complete-game victory in an Aggie uniform.

Morgan Smith crushed a leadoff home run, the first of her career, as the freshman went 2-for-2 with a triple, home run, two RBI and two runs. Kelbi Fortenberry matched her career high with three hits, including a triple and a double. The junior accounted for three of the Aggies' runs, setting a new career high.

The Aggies are led offensively by Fortenberry and Payton McBride, who top the team with .667 batting averages. Fortenberry and Riley Sartain power the offense with eight RBI each as Sartain has a team-high three home runs. Texas A&M enters the weekend leading the SEC in batting average (.478), hits (65) and triples (4) and rank second in slugging percentage (.801), on-base percentage (.540) and runs scored (61).

In the circle, McBride tops the pitching staff with three wins, while Kendall Potts and Kayla Poynter have each recorded a victory.