A&M softball travels to Huntsville to take on Sam Houston

Texas A&M went a perfect 5-0 at the Aggie Classic last weekend to open the season with five-straight wins for the first time since 2018.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team steps away from tournament action on Wednesday, taking on Sam Houston at 6:30 p.m. at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M went a perfect 5-0 at the Aggie Classic last weekend to open the season with five-straight wins for the first time since 2018. Junior Shaylee Ackerman made her collegiate pitching debut, striking out six in a five-inning victory over UT Arlington on Sunday.

POWER AT THE PLATE

Four Aggies - Haley Lee, Trinity Cannon, Koko Wooley and Shaylee Ackerman - have recorded multi-hit games already this season. Lee is riding an eight-game hitting streak dating back to last season, while Morgan Smith has registered a hit in every contest to start the year. Eight home runs highlighted opening weekend for the Aggies, including three from Cannon, which matches her season total from 2021.

FIRST OF MANY

Senior standout Haley Lee was selected as the season’s first Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. The utility player boasted an .818 average at the dish last weekend and reached base safely in 21-straight games dating back to last season. She finished with a team-high eight RBI and 12 total bases, while turning in a 1.091 slugging percentage and an .889 on base percentage. Defensively, Lee finished with 30 putouts and two assists, posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with time split behind the plate and at first base.

SCOUTING THE BEARKATS