A&M softball wins pair of games to open Reveille Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball opened play in the Reveille Classic recording two shutout wins against Lamar, 8-0 via the run rule and Campbell, 3-0 on Friday at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M improves to 9-2, while Lamar and Campbell drop to 2-15 and 4-6, respectively.

In game one, the Aggies plated a run in the second and third inning before breaking the gate wide open in the bottom of the fourth.

The Maroon & White used a two-out rally in the fourth inning to tally five runs on five hits, highlighted by four singles and one double.

Dani Elder walked the game off with a solo shot to centerfield to help secure the run rule victory over the Cardinals.

Grace Uribe tossed 5.0 shutout innings in her third start of her rookie career. The Huntington Beach, California, native collected three strikeouts on four hits to move to 3-0 on the season.

In the nightcap, the Aggies broke the scoring seal in the second inning with a lone run by Jourdyn Campbell’s sacrifice fly. The offense kept the momentum headed into the third, scoring two off of RBI singles delivered by Haley Lee and Kelbi Fortenberry.