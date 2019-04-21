COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies got home runs for Cam Blake and Bryce Blaum to best the South Carolina Gamecocks, 6-3, Saturday afternoon in the rubber match of the series at Founders Park.

Blaum batted 2-for-4 with one home run, two runs and two RBI. Braden Shewmake added a two-run double and Cam Blake launched a solo blast for his first career home run.

Christian Roa continued to stretch out his outings. He went 3.2 innings in the start, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. Joseph Menefee (3-0) picked up the win in relief with 1.0 blank frame, walking one and recording one strikeout.

The Aggies improved to 29-12-1 overall and 11-5-1 in SEC play. South Carolina dropped to 23-17 overall and 5-13 in league action.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 6:32 p.m. contest Tuesday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

SCORING SUMMARY

T3 | With one out, Hunter Watson gapped a single to right-center and Bryce Blaum singled through the left side. Zach DeLoach punched a single under the glove of a diving first baseman through the right side to plate Watson with the go-ahead run. Shewmake hit a wall-banger to right-center for a two-run double. A&M 3, SC 0.

B3 | With one out, Noah Campbell singled to leftfield and scored on a double to left-center by George Callil. A&M 3, SC 1.

T4 | On a 1-1 offering, Blake roped a line drive over the rightfield fence for leadoff home run. A&M 4, SC 1.

B6 | With one out, Jacob Olson drew a six-pitch walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Bryce Miller got Andrew Eyster looking at strike three for the second out of the inning, he was relieved by Kalich. Chris Cullen greeted Kalich with an RBI double. A six-pitch walk to Brady Allen and a pinch-hit infield single by Quinntin Perez loaded the bases. Campbell pushed a run across with a five-pitch walk, to cut the lead to one run, before Kalich got Callil swinging at a 3-2 pitch for the final out of the frame. A&M 4, SC 3.

T7 | Chandler Morris drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a sac bunt by Ty Coleman. With two outs, Blaum launced a first-pitch offering into the visitor bullpen in right-center. A&M 6, SC 3.

________

No. 9 Texas A&M was unable to overcome a first-inning, three-run home run by South Carolina’s Luke Berryhill as the Aggies suffered a 3-2 defeat in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Founders Park to even the weekend series against the Gamecocks.

Texas A&M scratched out two runs in the second inning, but were unable to push the equalizer across in a seven-inning affair.

For the second consecutive week, Asa Lacy (6-2) gave up three runs in the first inning. For the second consecutive week, he regrouped to give the Aggies a solid outing. Lacy yielded three runs on two hits while striking out six. Struggling to find the umpire’s strike zone, he issued five walks and hit two batters.

Logan Foster homered in his second consecutive game. Hunter Watson added an RBI single.

The loss dropped the Aggies to 28-12-1 overall and 10-6-1 in the SEC. South Carolina improved to 23-16 overall and 5-12 in league play.

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Noah Campbell and George Callil were hit by pitches to start the frame. With one out, Luke Berryhill made the Aggies pay for the free passes, hitting a 3-1 pitch over the fence in right-center for a three-run home run. SC 3, A&M 0.

T2 | Foster deposited a 2-0 offering into the home bullpen in right-center for a leadoff home run. Zach DeLoach followed with a single to centerfield and moved to second on Mikey Hoehner’s sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Aaron Walters followed with a six-pitch walk and Watson knocked in DeLoach with a single to leftfield. SC 3, A&M 2.