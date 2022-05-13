A&M standout Sam Bennett named the SEC golfer of the year

Bennett becomes the first Aggie since Danny Briggs in 1982 to be named conference golfer of the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men's golfer Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year as voted on by the leagues head coaches, the conference announced Friday.

Additionally, Walker Lee was named to the All-SEC Second Team and Michael Heidelbaugh earned a spot on the Community Service Team.

Bennett becomes the first Aggie since Danny Briggs in 1982 to be named conference golfer of the year. He holds a 69.42 stroke average, which is on pace to break the school record. The Madisonville, Texas, native registered his fourth-career victory after carding an 18-under 198, the second-lowest score in relation to par in program history, at the Louisiana Classics. The Hogan Award finalist has registered six top-five finishes and 19 of his 24 rounds have been par-or-better.

Lee has registered two victories this season, the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational. He holds a 70.53 stroke average while playing in all 10 tournaments. He has earned six top-10 finishes this year and has helped the Aggies to three team tournament wins. The Houston native previously earned All-SEC Second Team honors in 2020.

Heidelbaugh serves as the team representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and helped organize Aggies CAN, the nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive. The men’s golf team donated 225 cans of food, which was third-most of all teams at Texas A&M. Heidelbaugh organized a community service project for the team to help with maintenance at the Aggies’ home course, Traditions Club, and he helped coach junior golfers at his home course over the summer. He served dinner at a homeless shelter, Dallas Life, multiple times, and helped his teammates sign up for The Big Event, the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation.