A&M star defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s DeMarvin Leal was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, announced Monday by Maxwell Football Club.
The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.
Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders. In eight games this season, the versatile athlete has posted a career-high 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 quarterback sacks and averages 4.5 tackles per game.
Semifinalist voting for Bednarik Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Tuesday Nov. 2 and will close on Nov. 20. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school with the player's school, position and class designated.
The winner of the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 9, 2021. The formal presentation of the Chuck Bednarik Award will take place at the 85th Maxwell Awards Gala, which will be held at Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday March 11, 2022.
2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists
First
Last
School
Year
Position
Conference
Will
Anderson
Alabama
Sophomore
OLB
SEC
Roger
McCreary
Auburn
Senior
CB
SEC
Ahmad
Gardner
Cincinnati
Junior
CB
AAC
Jermaine
Johnson
Florida State
Redshirt Senior
DE
ACC
Jordan
Davis
Georgia
Senior
DT
SEC
Nakobe
Dean
Georgia
Junior
LB
SEC
Aidan
Hutchinson
Michigan
Senior
DE
Big 10
Kyle
Hamilton
Notre Dame
Junior
S
IND
Nik
Bonitto
Oklahoma
Junior
LB
Big 12
Kayvon
Thibodeaux
Oregon
Sophomore
OLB
PAC 12
Jaquan
Brisker
Penn State
Redshirt Senior
S
Big 10
George
Karlaftis
Purdue
Junior
DE
Big 10
Cameron
Thomas
San Diego State
Junior
DE
Mountain West
Kingsley
Enagbare
South Carolina
Senior
DE
SEC
DeMarvin
Leal
Texas A&M
Junior
DT
SEC
Devin
Lloyd
Utah
Junior
LB
PAC 12
Leo
Chenal
Wisconsin
Junior
LB
Big 10
Chad
Muma
Wyoming
Junior
LB
Mountain West