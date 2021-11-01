A&M star defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award

In eight games this season, the versatile athlete has posted a career-high 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 quarterback sacks and averages 4.5 tackles per game.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s DeMarvin Leal was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, announced Monday by Maxwell Football Club.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.

Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders. In eight games this season, the versatile athlete has posted a career-high 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 quarterback sacks and averages 4.5 tackles per game.

Semifinalist voting for Bednarik Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Tuesday Nov. 2 and will close on Nov. 20. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school with the player's school, position and class designated.

The winner of the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 9, 2021. The formal presentation of the Chuck Bednarik Award will take place at the 85th Maxwell Awards Gala, which will be held at Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday March 11, 2022.

2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

First

Last

School

Year

Position

Conference

Will

Anderson

Alabama

Sophomore

OLB

SEC

Roger

McCreary

Auburn

Senior

CB

SEC

Ahmad

Gardner

Cincinnati

Junior

CB

AAC

Jermaine

Johnson

Florida State

Redshirt Senior

DE

ACC

Jordan

Davis

Georgia

Senior

DT

SEC

Nakobe

Dean

Georgia

Junior

LB

SEC

Aidan

Hutchinson

Michigan

Senior

DE

Big 10

Kyle

Hamilton

Notre Dame

Junior

S

IND

Nik

Bonitto

Oklahoma

Junior

LB

Big 12

Kayvon

Thibodeaux

Oregon

Sophomore

OLB

PAC 12

Jaquan

Brisker

Penn State

Redshirt Senior

S

Big 10

George

Karlaftis

Purdue

Junior

DE

Big 10

Cameron

Thomas

San Diego State

Junior

DE

Mountain West

Kingsley

Enagbare

South Carolina

Senior

DE

SEC

DeMarvin

Leal

Texas A&M

Junior

DT

SEC

Devin

Lloyd

Utah

Junior

LB

PAC 12

Leo

Chenal

Wisconsin

Junior

LB

Big 10

Chad

Muma

Wyoming

Junior

LB