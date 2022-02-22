A&M storms past Georgia

The Aggies completed a season sweep over the Bulldogs, defeating UGA 91-77 on Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 91, Georgia 77

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

• Texas A&M defeated Georgia, 91-77, Tuesday night inside Reed Arena.

• The Aggies move to 17-11 (6-9 SEC) on the season.

• A&M leads the all-time series, 7-5, and has won seven of the last eight meetings.

TEAM NOTES

• Texas A&M’s 91 points was the most points in a SEC matchup since scoring 92 against Tennessee on Jan. 9, 2016.

• The Aggies scored 48 points during the first half of the game, besting their previous high of 46, set at Georgia on Jan. 4.

• Texas A&M forced 20 Bulldog turnovers and converted those into 25 points.

• The Aggies dominated in the paint, scoring 46 points while the Bulldogs scored 24 points.

• A&M limited the Bulldogs to zero second chance points.

• Nine Aggies saw at least 10 minutes of action, led by Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III’s 33 and 29 minutes, respectively.

• The Aggies used a new starting lineup of Manny Obaseki, Quenton Jackson, Henry Coleman III, Wade Taylor IV and Javonte Brown for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

• 46 of Texas A&M’s points came from Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III, who went a combined 17-for-17 from the field.

• Jackson led the team in scoring, matching his career high of 31 points while shooting 11-of-11 from the field. Jackson is the second player in school history to make 100% of his shots (min. 10 FG attempts), joining Vernon Smith, who went 13-of-13 against Anchorage on Nov. 24, 1978.

• Jackson also recorded a season-high six steals and now leads the team with 43 on the season.

• Henry Coleman III scored 15 points, and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field. Coleman has scored in double digits in six out of the last eight games.

• Hassan Diarra registered 10 points and recorded a team-high five assists.

• Tyrece Radford and Manny Obaseki each scored 10 points apiece.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to Oxford to face off against Ole Miss inside The Pavillion at Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Buzz Williams

Opening Statement …

“I thought our effort, our tenacity, our intensity, our competitive spirit, our connectedness from start to finish was the best it has been all year long. I think that was the difference in the game. I don’t think it was the plays. I don't think it was them being in zone or man. I think it was the mentality in which we competed and I thought the guys who played today played with an edge that we need to play with going forward from start to finish.”

Guard Quenton Jackson

On executing a full 40 minutes…

“I think everyone was locked in on their assignments. I think we put more of an emphasis on what we needed to do during the game as players. The best teams are coached by the players and I think that every player knew their assignment and helped each other out tonight.”

Sophomore Forward Henry Coleman III

On tonight's rebounding percentage…