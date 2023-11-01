A&M takes down #20 Missouri 82-64 to improve to 3-0 in SEC play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and Wade Taylor IV added 14 as Texas A&M built a huge lead early and withstood a second-half push to beat No. 20 Missouri 82-64 on Wednesday night. It’s the fifth straight victory for the Aggies and is Missouri’s second loss in three games. A 3-pointer by Tigers guard Nick Honor cut A&M’s lead to 4 points. But the Aggies scored the next 12 points to make it 65-49 with less than six minutes left. Taylor led the way in that stretch, scoring eight points.
