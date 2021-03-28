A&M track and field finishes Texas Relays in style

Bryce Deadmon won the men’s 400m invitational with a personal best time of 44.62, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the world.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M track & field teams recorded four event titles, while Bryce Deadmon ran a world-leading 400m time as the Aggies concluded the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Saturday evening at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

After two successful days of competition, the Maroon & White won two event titles on the track and one in the field events to bring Texas A&M’s event title total to four after three days of competition. Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump “B” competition Friday afternoon.

Bryce Deadmon won the men’s 400m invitational with a personal best time of 44.62, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the world. His time makes him the third best performer in Aggie history and it’s the first time in his career to run sub-45 seconds in the open 400m.

In the same race, Devin Dixon placed fourth at 46.40.

Shortly after, Aggie teammates James Smith II and Moitalel Mpoke went toe-to-toe in the 400m hurdles as Smith’s final lean proved to be the difference maker in winning the event at 49.99. Mpoke clocked a personal best 50.01, it was the second time Mpoke ran a personal best in the event after running 50.10 in the prelims on Thursday.

Deborah Acquah took home the lone field event title on the day claiming the women’s triple jump “A” competition with a school record mark of 13.86m/45-5.75. Her mark currently leads the NCAA. Acquah’s winning jump came in the second round, she recorded a 13.76m/45-1.75 mark on two occasions including a round three attempt and the fifth round.

Including the event winners, Texas A&M recorded a total of 11 top five finishes. Most notably, Devon Achane placed second in the 200m at a personal best time of 20.31. His time is currently No. 2 in the NCAA and ranked him No. 11 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

Lamara Distin finished as the second best collegian and third overall competitor in the women’s high jump at a clearance of 1.85m/6-0.75. The clearance marks a personal best and is the second consecutive week she has set a personal record. She currently ranks No. 2 in the nation.

Tierra Robinson-Jones ran a sub-52 400m for the first time in her career placing third in the finals at a personal best 51.94. The time makes her the ninth best performer in school history.

