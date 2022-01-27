A&M track headed to Lubbock to participate in the Texas Tech Open

The men’s team enters the meet at No. 7 and the women’s team is No. 10 in week one of the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association rating index.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel west to compete in the Texas Tech Open beginning Friday at 3 p.m. at the Sports Performance Center.

Notables

The men’s team enters the meet at No. 7 and the women’s team is No. 10 in week one of the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association rating index. The men’s high jump trio of Carter Bajoit, Mason Corbin and Jake Lamberth is the only field event group in the NCAA to have three marks ranked in the top 10. In total, the women’s team has 12 marks ranked in the top 25, including Lamara Distin, who leads the NCAA in the high jump with a clearance of 6-2/1.88m. The men’s team has nine marks in the top 25 including four in the top 10. Brandon Miller leads the NCAA in the 800m at 1:47.48.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M swept the Texas Aggie Invitational, winning the women’s meet with 178 points and the men’s meet with 144 points. The Aggies recorded 13 event titles, including the mixed 4x400m relay. Thirty-four Aggies set or equaled a personal best in their respective event, including Keanu Jones and Sydnee Stewart doing so in multiple events.

The Field

The Maroon & White enter a large field of nearly 25 schools, including host Texas Tech, Auburn, Kansas State, Oklahoma and TCU. Other teams from the Lone Star State in the meet include Abilene Christian, Incarnate Word, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UT-Arlington, Western Texas and West Texas A&M.

The Bowerman Watchlist

Miller was one of 10 athletes named to the men's Bowerman Preseason Watch List on Jan. 6. The middle-distance specialist is undefeated with victories at the 600m and 800m distances and once as an anchor for the 4x400m. His season-best 600m time of 1:15.49 ranks as the sixth fastest in collegiate history. The Bowerman is given annually by USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 20 and the finalists on June 27.

How to Keep Up

Aggies making the trip to Lubbock can purchase tickets at the Sports Performance Center ticket office for $8 for adults and $5 for youth. Those unable to make the trek to the panhandle, can follow the meet’s live results provided by pttiming.com, as well as the live stream on ESPN+. The two-day meet begins with field events at 3 p.m. on Friday, followed by prelims starting on the track at 5 p.m. Saturday starts with field events at 10 a.m., followed by the gun going off for track events at 11:30 a.m.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the meet…..

“This weekend is the next step up on the ladder. Competing at this meet has always been productive for us. For the majority of our group it’s the first time to get on a track other than our own and that’s what we need to do.”

on altitude adjustment in Lubbock…