A&M track off to a good start in the 44 Farms Team Invitational

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams won three events, while sweeping the women’s javelin.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams won three events, while sweeping the women’s javelin, Friday night at the 44 Farms Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

The Aggies went 1-2-3 in the women’s javelin led by freshman Lianna Davidson at 170-0/51.82m. Fellow freshman Katelyn Fairchild placed second at 167-2/50.96m, while senior Natalie Scheifele placed third at 123-7/37.67m. On the men’s side, sophomore Julian Stoicoviciu won the javelin with a toss of 188-5/57.43m.

Freshman Heather Abadie won the women’s pole vault with an outdoor season best clearance at 13-7.75/4.16m. The successful jump put her in sole possession as the fourth best performer in school history surpassing Brittany Wooten.

Junior Allyson Andress finished day one of the heptathlon with 3,261 points, including four personal bests. She sits as the second-best collegian and third overall after four events. Andress started her day running an all-conditions personal best 100m hurdles time of 14.51 (w/2.8), followed by an all-time best high jump clearance at 5-8.75/1.75m. The Glen Rose, Texas, native, registered an outdoor personal best shot put mark (36-4.25/11.08m) before clocking an all-conditions all-time best in 200m at 25.54 (w/4.5).

Day two for the multi-event athlete begins Saturday at 11 a.m. with the long jump, followed by the javelin before ending with the 800m.

Jania Martin highlighted the women’s 200m for the Maroon & White with a personal best time of 23.48 (w/1.4). The junior won section six and placed second overall.

Junior Henry Jaques led the way in the distance races finishing second in the men’s 5000m at 14:38.98.