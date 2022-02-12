A&M track picks up a dozen All-Time 12 marks

The track stayed hot for the Aggies as 11 of the 12 all-time performer marks were set in running events.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up the weekend with a dozen Aggie all-time top 12 marks between the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M. and the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

The track stayed hot for the Aggies as 11 of the 12 all-time performer marks were set in running events. The lone field event mark came from freshman Bryce Foster’s second place shot put heave of 60-5.75/18.43m to become the sixth best all-time. Of the 11 all-time fastest times, six were ran in New Mexico.

Charokee Young put on a show winning the women’s 400m at 51.24, which after altitude conversion ranks second best in the NCAA at 51.35. The sophomore became the fourth best Aggie performer in school and marked the fourth time in her career to run sub-52 indoors. Senior Kaylah Robinson clocked 8.14 to win the women’s 60m hurdles. Her time sits No. 4 on the school performer list and ranks No. 20 in the NCAA this season after altitude conversion at 8.16.

Sophomores Devon Achane (60m) and Chevannie Hanson (400m) each won their respective events. Achane registered 6.63 on the clock, making him the third best 60m performer in school history, while Hanson stopped the clock at 45.89 to rank No. 11 on the 400m docket. Most notably, Hanson currently ranks eighth best in the nation with a conversion time of 46.00, while Achane’s time ranks No. 30 at an altitude converted time of 6.65.

Senior Deshae Wise and sophomore Ryan Martin finished their day on the all-time performer list. Wise became the sixth best 60m hurdler with a time of 8.23, while Martin ran 6.69 in the 60m dash making him the eighth best Aggie all-time.

Julia Black (3000m), Bailey Goggans (800m), Caden Norris (800m), Avi’ Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m) and Grace Plain (3000m) each earned a spot on the Texas A&M all-time performer list. Wilson-Perteete, a senior, ran 2:06.48 to rank sixth best in the women’s 800m. Goggans, a freshman, followed to become the seventh best performer at 2:06.59. In the men’s 800m, Norris clocked a personal best time of 1:48.55. The sophomore became the ninth fastest Aggie all-time and moved to fifth best in the Southeastern Conference this season.

Plain, a junior, completed the 3000m distance at 9:37.76 to rank No. 11 all-time, while Black, a senior, ran 9:42.38 to become the 12th best Aggie performer all-time.

Other notable performances include Tierra Robinson-Jones and Syaira Richardson finishing second and third behind Young in the 400m at 52.40 and 52.98. Heather Abadie placed second in pole vault with a clearance of 13-6.25/4.12m, while Zhane Smith finished second in the 60m dash at 7.33. On the men’s side, Connor Schulman finished second in the 60m hurdles at 7.99 and Omajuwa Etiwe placed fourth in the 400m at 46.75.

Next Up

Texas A&M hosts the SEC Indoor Championships Feb. 25-26 inside the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on Devon Achane, sprinters…

"The 200m is going to show up at conference. This was a tremendous learning experience about what his strength and weaknesses are. To run under 21-seconds the way he did this weekend is outstanding. Then to come back and run 6.63, that is a talented young man. I think he can run with just about anyone in the country. I thought Chevannie [Hanson] had a heck of a run for him right now. I thought Omajuwa [Etiwe] didn't look bad, but he's got more in the tank. Kaylah [Robinson] and Deshae [Wise] also looked good today."

on Bryce Foster…

"I thought for Bryce [Foster] to improve almost two-feet in the shot put, I mean come on, nobody does that kind of thing. That shows you that he is learning and getting into a rhythm of what he is doing."

on the runners in Nashville…

"I think maybe the highlight over there was Caden [Norris] at 1:48.55 that is a heck of a run for him. The distance women just keep getting better. It's good to see Eric [Casarez] run 14:12 in the 5000m, he's getting the motor going and you could see it last week at our meet. He's going to have to run 13:40 to do well, so he has a job in front of him."

on the week off of from competition…