A&M track set to host Charlie Thomas Invitational

Brandon Miller (800m) and Lamara Distin (high jump) lead the NCAA in their respective events.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams are set to host the Charlie Thomas Invitational Feb. 4-5 at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

Notables

Brandon Miller (800m) and Lamara Distin (high jump) lead the NCAA in their respective events. Miller's season-best time of 1:47.48 registers as the sixth fastest time in collegiate history. Distin's season-best clearance of 6-2/1.88m marked an indoor personal best and ranks No. 2 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

Deborah Acquah is one of two women to be ranked in the top five in the NCAA in both the long and triple jump. Acquah’s season best long jump mark of 21-7.5/6.59m is No. 3, while her season best triple jump mark of 44-6.75/13.58m is No. 5.

Both men’s and women’s 4x400m relays are ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA. The women’s foursome of Laila Owens, Syaira Richardson, Kennedy Wade and Tierra Robinson-Jones recorded a season best time of 3:31.58 at the Texas Tech Open, which is altitude converted to 3:32.02@ as the sixth fastest time in the nation. The men’s quartet of Miller, Chevannie Hanson, Omajuwa Etiwe and Emmanuel Bamidele has combined to clock the 10th fastest time in the country at 3:07.33.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M claimed 10 event titles at the Texas Tech Open Jan. 28-29. The Aggies claimed six on day one and added four on day two. Individually, Richardson (400m), Hanson (400m), Miller (600m), Acquah (long/triple jump), Owens (200m), Bailey Goggans (600m), Kaylah Robinson (60m hurdles) and Gemma Goddard (mile) won their respective events, while the Aggies won the women’s 4x400m.

The Bowerman Watch List

After starting the season on The Bowerman preseason watch list, Miller was recently announced to The Bowerman mid-indoor watch list. Miller is one of 10 named to the docket. The 2021 NCAA outdoor 800m runner-up started his 2022 campaign undefeated in three individual races and one relay. The Bowerman is given annually by USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 20 and the finalists on June 27.

The Field

The Aggies toe the line with possibly one of the largest fields of athletes entered at home to date. Notable schools entered include Alabama, Baylor, Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and Vanderbilt. Regional teams including Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist, UT-Arlington, UTSA, Texas State and others make the short trip to the Brazos Valley.

How to Keep Up

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase online at 12thman.com/tracktickets as well as at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium ticket office. Those unable to attend can follow the meet’s live results provided by flashresults.com, as well as the live stream on the SEC Network + beginning at 1:55 p.m. Saturday. A live stream for Friday’s events will not be provided.

About Charlie Thomas

Charlie Thomas served as the Texas A&M head coach from 1959-90. During his coaching career in Aggieland, Thomas coached eight world and American record holders, three Olympic gold medalists, two Olympic silver medalists, nine Olympic qualifiers, 22 NCAA individual champions, and seven collegiate record holders. Aggie athletes under his direction were awarded 105 All-America honors and included 124 SWC individual champions. His teams also excelled in winning SWC outdoor and indoor titles as well as placing among the top 10 at the NCAA Championships with second, third, fourth, and sixth place finishes among Texas A&M's best efforts. Thomas was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head coach Pat Henry

on the meet: