A&M track set to host the Texas Aggie Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams are back on the oval hosting the Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

Notables

Brandon Miller (800m) and Lamara Distin (high jump) lead the NCAA in their respective events. Miller’s season-best time of 1:47.48 registers as an indoor personal best and is the third-fastest all-time for an American under 20. Distin’s season-best clearance of 6-2/1.88m marked an indoor personal best and ranks No. 2 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

Joining Miller and Distin in the top-10 event rankings of the NCAA include No. 3 Jake Lamberth (high jump, 7-1.75/2.18m), No. 4 Laila Owens (200m, 23.57) and No. 8 Kennedy Wade (400m, 54.26). The men’s distance medley relay of Cooper Cawthra, Colby Zamzow, Gavin Hoffpauir and Jonathan Chung ranks No. 6 at 10:01.52 and the men’s 4x400m of Jake Lanier, Ashton Schwartzman, James Smith II and Chevannie Hanson is No. 9 at 3:10.10.

Holding spots in the top-16 include No. 11 Allon Clay (800m, 1:49.61), No. 11 Carter Bajoit (high jump, 7-0.5/2.15m), No. 12 Syaira Richardson (400m, 54.55), No. 13 Caden Norris (800m, 1:49.85), No. 13 Dominique Mustin (800m, 2:09.40), No. 15 Kaylah Robinson (60m hurdles, 8.29) and No. 15 Heather Abadie (pole vault, 13-8.25/4.17m). The women’s 4x400m relay of Owens, Richardson, Wade and Tierra Robinson-Jones is No. 16 at 3:40.76.

SEC Weekly Honors

Distin was named the SEC women’s field athlete of the week, while Wade earned SEC women’s co-freshman of the week. The recognitions marked the first career weekly honor for the duo and the first for A&M this season. Distin claimed the Ted Nelson Invitational high jump title with a meet record clearance of 6-2/1.88m, while Wade won the 400m on day one with a time of 54.26 and ran as a member of the 4x400m that won on day two with a time of 3:40.76.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M set three meet records at the Ted Nelson Invitational, while recording five Texas A&M indoor all-time top-12 marks. The Aggies claimed nine event titles, including a sweep of the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

The Bowerman is Watching

Miller was one of 10 athletes named to the men’s Bowerman Preseason Watch List on Jan. 6. The Bowerman is given annually by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 20 and the finalists on June 27.

The Field

In the scored meet, the Aggies to the line with Houston Baptist, New Orleans, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State, TCU, UT-Arlington and UTSA.

How to Keep Up

Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets are available for purchase online at 12thman.com/tracktickets as well as at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium ticket office. Those unable to attend can follow the meet’s live results provided by flashresults.com, as well as the live stream on the SEC Network + beginning at 1:25 p.m.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head coach Pat Henry

on the season’s progression…