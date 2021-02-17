A&M track standout Athing Mu named SEC women's freshman of the week

Mu, a Trenton, New Jersey, native, anchored the Aggies 4x400m relay to a collegiate record time of 3:26.27.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M mid-distance sprinter Athing Mu has been named Southeastern Conference Women’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced.

Mu, a Trenton, New Jersey, native, anchored the Aggies 4x400m relay to a collegiate record time of 3:26.27. Mu recorded a 400m split of 50.27, it is the third time this season she has ran a sub 51-second 400m split. She ran an open 400m once this season that stopped the clock at 50.52, breaking 2011 Bowerman winner Jessica Beard’s 10-year-old school record.

The relay time not only set a collegiate record, but is a world-leading mark and is the ninth-best performance in world history and set a Randal Tyson Track Center facility record. The quartet of Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Mu became the No. 4 relay team in world history behind national teams from Russia, Poland and the United States.

It is Mu’s seventh weekly honor and third SEC Weekly honor of her young career.

Athing Mu’s Weekly Honors

SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week (Feb. 16)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Feb. 16)

USATF Athlete of the Week (Feb. 12)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Feb. 9)

SEC Co-Runner of the Week (Feb. 9)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Jan. 26)